Columbus Public Health expands walk-in availability for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Healthcare providers are opening up more opportunities for Central Ohioans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday morning, the main campus at Columbus Public Health opened for walk-in availability. The same-day option began at the Ohio State Fairgrounds during limited hours in the drive-thru at the Celeste Center last Wednesday.

“I haven’t really had time to schedule. I heard the walk-in [was happening] this morning. I had a little time, so this is right on time,” said Arvin McGhee, who stopped in the vaccine clinic on Parsons Ave. Monday morning.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts explained convenience appears to be a major factor for individuals receiving the vaccine. For the past several weeks, the health department has struggled to fill thousands of its appointments. She believed the lack of interest was due, in part, to a hesitancy brought on by the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as well as the perceived difficulty in scheduling an appointment.

“We realized people were just walking around, they had the day off and they’re like, ‘Hey, I’ve decided I want to get the vaccine today. Where can I go get the vaccine?’” Dr. Roberts said. “So we wanted to make the vaccine as accessible as possible for the community by making those same-day appointments available.”

The waiting room at Columbus Public Health quickly filled with patients when the doors opened Monday morning. Walk-in patients received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Starting Tuesday, same-day appointments will offer the choice between the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shot. Dr. Roberts reassures patients all of the vaccine options are low risk and effective.

“That’s the beauty of the United States right now. We’ve got three very effective and safe vaccines for you to choose from,” she said.

The health commissioner was encouraged by the early interest in the walk-in vaccine clinics Monday morning.

“That makes me feel good,” she said. “I want to see this happen frequently, so we can get more of our community vaccinated.”

She added, vaccinating a majority of the population will require continued outreach, education, and breaking down barriers.

No appointment is necessary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Columbus Public Health at the following times/locations:

COLUMBUS PUBLIC HEALTH (Walk-in at 240 Parsons Ave.)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Choice between Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Monday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Pfizer available Mon., Wed., Fri.;

J&J available Tues., Thurs., Sat.

