Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,406 cases, 25 deaths reported
Closings and Delays
Greater Christ Temple

Columbus Police confirm officer has tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department confirmed Saturday.

In a social media message, the department said the officer is not assigned to patrol.

It is the first case of an employee of the department testing positive for COVID-19.

Also on Saturday, the department instituted an exposure mitigation plan which starts Sunday.

According to Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, the plan calls for patrol officers and sergeants to follow a modified schedule of 32 hours a week at work and eight hours on call at home.

“The plan is innovative, scalable and cost-neutral. The health and safety of our personnel is of utmost importance to the Division to be able to serve and protect the public at this time of need,” Quinlan said in a statement.

UPDATE 3/28: Ohio’s stay-at-home order is in effect. According to ODH, as of Saturday, there are 1,406 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, 344 hospitalizations, and 25 deaths. Governor Mike DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a daily briefing at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss the latest efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools