Columbus Police confirm officer has tested positive for coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department confirmed Saturday.

In a social media message, the department said the officer is not assigned to patrol.

It is the first case of an employee of the department testing positive for COVID-19.

Also on Saturday, the department instituted an exposure mitigation plan which starts Sunday.

According to Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, the plan calls for patrol officers and sergeants to follow a modified schedule of 32 hours a week at work and eight hours on call at home.

“The plan is innovative, scalable and cost-neutral. The health and safety of our personnel is of utmost importance to the Division to be able to serve and protect the public at this time of need,” Quinlan said in a statement.

UPDATE 3/28: Ohio’s stay-at-home order is in effect. According to ODH, as of Saturday, there are 1,406 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, 344 hospitalizations, and 25 deaths. Governor Mike DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a daily briefing at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss the latest efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

