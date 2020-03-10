Columbus paramedics prepared to respond in era of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While no one in central Ohio has yet to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, Columbus first responders said they know how to respond to it, and are taking precautions to prevent its spread.

Particularly when responding to 911 calls, “We are going to give them a series of questions, for the possibility of coronavirus,” Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said.

Firefighters will be answering all calls, but also assessing risk and responding appropriately.

“If we have reason to believe that someone could be contagious, we are going to go in with respiratory protection,” Martin added.

As protocol, first responders disinfect all surfaces inside medical vehicles in between patients to minimize the chance that an infected person could pass an illness on.

“We ask that everyone is very honest with our call takers because that helps us do the correct response to the situation,” Martin said.

While three people in Ohio have tested positive, Martin urges families in Columbus to remain calm.

“I don’t think we are in the middle of a pandemic situation,” he said. “I just think we need to be very aware of our behaviors.”