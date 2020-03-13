Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metropolitan Library has announced it will be closing its branches in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a release, all 23 branches of the Columbus Metropolitan Library system will be closing as of 6pm, Friday.

The branches will remain closed until at least April 6.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said CML CEO Patrick Losinski. “The scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the spread of the coronavirus is a compelling factor in taking this precautionary step on behalf of our customers, staff and the community during this pandemic. In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders closing all K-12 schools and prohibiting mass gatherings, we have determined that we will close.”

CML will continue to follow guidelines provided by city, county and state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Columbus officials will be holding a news conference Friday to address the city’s preparedness for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

