1  of  3
Breaking News
Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Grove City United Methodist Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC

Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Metropolitan Library offers Homework Help Centers at 23 locations

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metropolitan Library has announced it will be closing its branches in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.  

According to a release, all 23 branches of the Columbus Metropolitan Library system will be closing as of 6pm, Friday.  

The branches will remain closed until at least April 6.  

“This decision was not made lightly,” said CML CEO Patrick Losinski. “The scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the spread of the coronavirus is a compelling factor in taking this precautionary step on behalf of our customers, staff and the community during this pandemic. In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders closing all K-12 schools and prohibiting mass gatherings, we have determined that we will close.”

CML will continue to follow guidelines provided by city, county and state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Columbus officials will be holding a news conference Friday to address the city’s preparedness for the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools