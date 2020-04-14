Columbus mayor urges caution in reopening after coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther took part in Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily COVID-19 coronavirus briefing to update how the city is responding to the virus.

Ginther said Columbus is ready to follow the state’s lead on when to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

“We have to really be listening to our doctors, our medical experts, our public health leaders, to make sure we open gradually and thoughtfully,” he said.

Opening too quickly could be detrimental to some businesses, Ginther said, citing restaurantauer Cameron Mitchell, who said businesses only have the wherewithal and capacity to reopen once, meaning businesses must reopen the right way to avoid a second surge of the virus.

“We know many people in our community are suffereing,” he said. “We know the disproportionate negative health impact on African-Americans here in Columbus and across the state. These health disparities during a health crisis like this, it comes to light.”

Ginther said mishandling the health crisis the virus has brought on can lead to more trouble once things begin getting back to normal.

“We have to be mindful this is not just a public health crisis,” Ginther said. “This can also be a human service crisis and then a recovery. If we do not handle the health crisis, the other two cannot be addressed.”

Ginther praised the crews who converted the Greater Columbus Convention Center into a 1,000-bed overflow hospital to help treat COVID-19 patients.

“Our greatest hope is that we never have to open this alternative care center, but we have to be prepared to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of Ohioans,” he said via Skype.

Ginther also said the public-private partnership that helped get the hospital built is the “Columbus way.”

“We believe we do public-private partnerships better here than anywhere in the country,” he said. “So to have four health systems – three adult systems in consultation with our Nationwide Children’s Hospital to come together to help stand up in a two week period, 1,000-bed alternative care center is pretty impressive.”

Ginther thanked the Ohio National Guard for its help in getting the overflow hospital set up.

“Based on the proposed number of cases being much lower than originally anticipated because of the corageous decisions made by you and Dr. Amy Acton with stay-at-home orders and social distancing, our greatest hope, our greatest victory as a community, is if we never had to open the alternative care center,” he said.

Ginther also cited companies such as Battelle, Abbott Labs, Ohio State University, and Watershed moving from their traditional roles to providing products for frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

“We are really proud of the way that central Ohioans and Buckeyes across this state have really taken to heart their personal role and responsibility in helping us slow this spread and let our frontline workers do their jobs and help serve the community,” he said.