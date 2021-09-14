Columbus Marathon to require COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People participating in next month’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will be required to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test for the virus.

The requirement extends to all athletes, volunteers, event personnel, and vendors in the “active athlete areas.” It includes attendees to the Health and Fitness Expo, the start and finish areas of the race, and fluid stations throughout the course.

Per Columbus’ mask mandate, all attendees to the Health and Fitness Expo must wear a mask when inside the expo, being held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The expo is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, with the marathon taking place Sunday, Oct. 17.

The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two weeks after a second dose of a two-dose vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

