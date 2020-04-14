Columbus library furloughs 609 employees due to COVID-19 closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced Monday it would be furloughing nearly three-fourths of its employees due to the extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 846 full- and part-time employees in the library system, 609 are part of the furlough.

The furloughs start this Sunday, April 19.

The library system says all the furloughed employees hold positions where job functions cannot be performed remotely while the library is closed.

The system will continue to provide health benefits for the furloughed employees. In addition, the library’s employee assistance program will be available for those workers.

“To help get Columbus Metropolitan Library through this period of great uncertainty, we had to make some incredibly hard decisions to reduce our operating costs,” said CEO Patrick Losinski in a statement. “I want the community to know that each and every one of our staff members are incredibly important to the work that we do, and we look forward to having everyone back to work following this unprecedented public health crisis.”

Those employees not furloughed will be subject to pay reductions ranging from 2.5 percent to 10 percent. The salary of CML’s CEO will be reduced by 20 percent.

All CML locations have been closed since March 14 and will remain closed through at least May 2.