Columbus libraries to offer free COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will start offering free COVID-19 vaccines at select locations starting this week.

The libraries will partner with Columbus Public Health to offer the shots.

Below are the dates, locations, and times for the clinics:

  • July 12: Barnett Branch | 3434 E. Livingston Ave. | 1-4 p.m.
  • July 14: Parsons Branch | 1113 Parsons Ave. | 9-11:30 a.m.
  • July 19: Linden Branch | 2223 Cleveland Ave. | 9-11:30 a.m.
  • July 19: Shepard Branch | 850 N. Nelson Rd. | 1-4 p.m.
  • July 26: Franklinton Branch | 1061 W. Town St. | 9-11:30 a.m.
  • July 26: Martin Luther King Branch | 1467 E. Long St. | 1-4 p.m.
  • July 27: Main Library | 96 S. Grant Ave. | 9-11:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 3: Southeast Branch | 3980 S. Hamilton Rd. | 1-4 p.m.
  • Aug. 4: South High Branch | 3540 S. High St. | 9-11:30 a.m.

While face coverings are no longer requires at CML locations, unvaccinated people are encouraged to continue wearing them.

For a list of additional Columbus Public Health vaccine clinics, click here.

