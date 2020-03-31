Columbus holding virtual COVID-19 town hall Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus residents have the chance to hear from and ask questions to city officials Tuesday about COVID-19.

Columbus City Council, Columbus Public Health, Department of Public Utilities, Human Service Chamber Executive Director Michael Corey, and Legal Aid Society of Columbus Attorney Melissa Benson have teamed up for a Facebook live meeting starting at 4 p.m. March 31.

The city said in a release: “During the town hall, residents will hear from Council, Columbus Public Health and local social service organizations on how we are working together to support residents during the crisis.

As of Monday, there are currently 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the city, according to Columbus Public Health.

CLICK HERE to watch the event.

Ahead of Tuesday’s town hall, all interested citizens are asked email questions to cityclerkrequests@columbus.gov by 4 p.m.

There are also limited opportunities to ask questions during the event through Facebook Live.

The town hall will be posted on the City of Columbus YouTube channel following the event.