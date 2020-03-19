Columbus halts ticketing for failure to register vehicle, renew expired plates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus will stop ticketing vehicle owners for failing to register or for displaying expired license plates, effective immediately. Non-enforcement of this section of city code follows Governor Mike DeWine’s closure of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar locations at the close of business yesterday.

The suspended enforcement will remain in effect indefinitely.

“Until the BMV locations reopen for normal business, we want to ensure our residents are focusing on their health and safety and not worrying about being ticketed for this infraction,” said Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director of the Columbus Division of Parking Services.

This action follows other measures Parking Services has taken this week to assist residents in adhering to public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19: