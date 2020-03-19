Columbus halts ticketing for failure to register vehicle, renew expired plates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus will stop ticketing vehicle owners for failing to register or for displaying expired license plates, effective immediately. Non-enforcement of this section of city code follows Governor Mike DeWine’s closure of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar locations at the close of business yesterday.
The suspended enforcement will remain in effect indefinitely.
“Until the BMV locations reopen for normal business, we want to ensure our residents are focusing on their health and safety and not worrying about being ticketed for this infraction,” said Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director of the Columbus Division of Parking Services.
This action follows other measures Parking Services has taken this week to assist residents in adhering to public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Enforcement is indefinitely suspended of the city parking code requiring vehicles to move after being parked in the same location for 72 hours.
- Parking ticket appeal hearings are cancelled indefinitely and all fines and penalties are suspended until hearings resume.
- Some meters on High Street in the Short North are temporarily converting to 30 minutes to accommodate carryout service and brief pick-up and drop-off at local restaurants and businesses.