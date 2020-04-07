Columbus government still operating despite coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was no Columbus City council meeting Monday night and there won’t be for some time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The meetings have all been cancelled as councilors work from home, following social distancing guidelines and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.

While things may seem like they are a standstill, city council President Shannon Hardin wants residents to know decisions are still being made.

“Last week, I spoke with the mayor six or seven times. We are still running a city of 900,000 people,” Hardin said.

In the last city meeting before the break, and first virtual meeting ever, councilors committed $1 million to Emergency Human Services, helping set up a shelter for those who contract COVID-19 and are experiencing homelessness. Hardin called it a first step in what will likely be many decisions to help citizens.

Since then, all councilors are turning to technology, holding virtual town halls every Tuesday on Facebook.

“This week, we are going to focus on public safety, as well as small business support,” Hardin said.

Turning all online could lead to some problems later as city code mandates council meet at least 63 times a year.

“We are well within those guidelines of 63 meetings,” Hardin said of the situation.

While Columbus may seem shut down, most of the cities almost 9,000 employees are still working, from police and fire, to parks and trash pick up, all services Hardin wants residents to know will continue through this crisis.

“That is the important message, we will come out of this, as a community,” Hardin said.

April 7 is Hardin’s birthday. He invites residents to hold a virtual pizza party, by buying a pizza from a local restaurant and post the photo online with #PresPizzaParty.

City council is next scheduled to meet April 20, with that meeting set to be virtual.