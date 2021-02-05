Columbus, Franklin County will allow COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to expire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus and Franklin County are allowing a stay-at-home advisory that has been in place since November to expire on Friday.

The advisory went into effect on Nov. 20 with COVID-19 cases rapidly rising and was extended multiple times. But the average number of cases has been decreasing in recent weeks. The last time the advisory was extended was two weeks ago.

“As a community, we have been doing all the right things to get our case numbers down as we roll out the vaccine,” Kelli Newman of Columbus Public Health said. “But even though the Stay at Home Advisory will expire, we can’t let our guard down to keep them moving in the right direction. Case numbers are still high and we need to continue to use every tool we have available to fight COVID-19.”

Those tools include wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance, she said.

A statewide curfew of 11 p.m. remains in effect, at least for now. Gov. Mike DeWine is reviewing the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and if they continue to decline, he may let the curfew expire next week.