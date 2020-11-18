Columbus, Franklin County Public Health issue stay home advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus and Franklin County Public Health Wednesday announced a stay-home advisory, beginning Friday.

According to Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the advisory begins at 6 p.m. on November 20. All residents of Columbus and Franklin County are advised to stay home due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The advisory urges people to only leave home for work or school, or for essential needs such as medical care, groceries and picking up food.

Roberts advised schools to continue with their current attendance plans, but urged the stopping of extracurricular activities.

The advisory is not an order. Mayor Andrew Ginther likened it to a weather advisory warning of an impending storm. Ginther says there is no financial penalty for non-compliance, nor will police enforce the advisory.