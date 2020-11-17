Columbus, Franklin Co. to announce COVID-19 safety measures Wednesday

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and Franklin County will hold a joint event Wednesday to announce COVID-19 safety measures.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner President John O’Grady, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin L. Boyce, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, and Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

There was no indication in the announcement of the event of what the safety measures will be.

The event is scheduled to be held virtually at 11 a.m.

The safety measures come one day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide 10 p.m. – 5 p.m., 21-day curfew as the state’s latest attempt to curb the growth of COVID-19 cases.

As of Nov. 17, Columbus Public Health reported 33,242 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Columbus.

