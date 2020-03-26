Columbus Fire, EMS implementing new policy to protect personnel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Fire has implemented a temporary policy to help keep their first responders healthy and cut back on the use of their limited PPE supplies.

CFD explained the new policy on their Facebook page saying: “we are approaching patients with caution, performing a quick assessment at a distance called a doorway interview.”

They ask those who are able upon medics or firefighters arrival to come to their door for a first assessment.

CFD adds after that first assessment, they may have the patient put a mask on to prevent spread of any possible contagions.

“If the patient needs all our members to assist in their care, we are there, but when fewer members are needed we can preserve our limited PPE for future use,” CFD’s Facebook post said.

