Columbus establishments hope Restaurant Week will help business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Bars and restaurants across central Ohio are hoping for more support this week to help keep their doors open, with dozens of them participating in Restaurant Week.

Maritt Vaessan, the manager at Pecan Penny’s in downtown Columbus said she is sad to think about the number of people she has let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaessan can only imaging what additional struggles other restaurants may be going through right now.

For this reason, she is urging people to consider dining in or optioning for carry-out and delivery for those who may still be feeling hesitant during the pandemic.

Vaessan said the best part about Restaurant Week is a lot of meals are being offered for a fraction of the normal cost in more than 100 Columbus-area eateries.

“We’ve had to definitely cut our staff severely,” Vaessan said. “For example, I’m a general manager and now I’m in the kitchen on the line. We’re all working to adjust and make sure we keep our doors open and we still make sure we provide good service.”

Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 25-30.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.