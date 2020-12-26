Columbus EMTs receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — About 60 firefighter EMTs woke up bright and early Saturday to get the Moderna vaccine in hopes to help fight COVID-19.

In Ohio, frontline workers like doctors and nurses got the first round of the vaccine over the last two weeks, and now the push to get other frontline workers vaccinated continues.

“We have a lot of people that speak negatively on the vaccine, but to see your brothers out here getting it, it encourages you,” said paramedic Elvin Pickney. “I’m happy that they are in the mindset to get the vaccine to help us help others.”

Columbus Division of Fire Deputy Chief Shawn Koser said he is truly shocked to see how many of his teammates have been able to stay healthy, considering how widespread this virus is.

However, he added that when the pandemic first started, his team had multiple meetings and plans in place in case the majority of them were to test positive. Now with a vaccine here, hope is also here.

“It’s impossible to keep yourself protected 24/7,” Koser said.

But this vaccine is going to take time to be available to all. Firefighters who do have access to it are encouraging others to consider taking it.

Columbus Division of Fire Interim Fire Chief Jeff Happ said there have been education sessions regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The first round of shots, we’re not supposed to have as many side effects as opposed to the second round, but the second round, we’ll be a little more cautious,” Happ said.

Pickney, who did not get vaccinated Saturday, said he is happy to be giving the first round of the vaccine to his leaders.

“Seeing your brothers out here getting it, it encourages you,” he said. “I’m happy that they are in the mindset to get the vaccine to help us, help others, help your family, and help the movement. We lead by example and that’s one of the things that we got to wear on our shoulders all the time.”

The next round of EMTs are scheduled to get vaccinated Sunday at the Ohio Expo Center.