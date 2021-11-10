COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Children across Ohio are rolling up their sleeves to get their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.

Efforts to vaccinate the 5-to-11 age group have been going on for about a week, with many parents looking forward to the opportunity for a while.

That’s especially true for frontline workers with children, the Adkins family being one of those.

Both parents work in the medical field and have been vaccinated for a while, and on Wednesday, it was time for their three children to start the process.

Showing off their Band-Aids after getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, all three Adkins children said getting the shot was easy.

“You can’t even feel it,” said 11-year-old Annabell Adkins. “It feels just like the flu shot.”

Annabelle and her siblings, 7-year-old Lila and 9-year-old Charlie, all fall into the newly eligible age group.

State data shows since starting last week, more than 25,000 children in that age range have started the vaccination process.

Seeing their children proudly roll up their sleeves is extra special for their parents, doctors Leah and Eric.

“I just had such relief last week when we were able to get this approval and get our kids scheduled to have their vaccines,” said Leah Adkins, an OB/GYN at Avina Women’s Care.

Eric Adkins works in the emergency department at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he is a professor of emergency medicine and critical care.

“It’s been a great moment to be able to vaccinate our children,” he said.

Eric Adkins said he’s been caring for COVID-190 patients throughout the pandemic. Early on, he said he was worried about potentially bringing something home to his family. His confidence in safety protocols grew and now with his children getting vaccinated, he’s feeling even better.

“The sooner we get more folks vaccinated, the sooner we can get to a future where there’s less masking and we can all be together without fear of contracting an infection that could potentially hurt one of our loved ones,” he said.

The Wexner Medical Center clinic where the Adkins received their shots plans to administer 500 shots to the same age group next week.