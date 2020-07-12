Columbus council president posts coronavirus survey

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coronavirus cases keep climbing.

The Ohio Department of Health reported nearly 1,400 new cases Sunday.

As case numbers rise, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin is trying to find out more about how people feel about the pandemic.

Hardin said his office put this survey out because of how much cases have risen recently.

The survey was posted Saturday to Hardin’s Facebook page.

It comes about a week after council created punishments for not following the mask mandate in the Capital City and a few days after Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate went into effect for Franklin County.

The survey is only five questions.

The first question asks if you wear a mask when you leave the house. The others ask people how safe they feel doing certain things like going to church, the grocery store or indoor sporting events.

There’s a question about the mask mandate. Too, asking people how confident they are the mask mandate will decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Hardin said this is another way for him to hear from residents.

“We put the survey out because of the spike,” he said. “We wanted to see what folks are actually doing and feeling comfortable with so we know how we can respond and, more specifically, how we can message to people about staying safe and what activities they can and can’t do.”

This is the first survey like this Hardin has put out since the pandemic.

He says it’s something they might continue to do for other coronavirus-related topics.