Columbus City Schools set to begin winter sports games this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools gave students and coaches the green light Sunday to begin winter sports competitions.

Some parents said they were concerned because both Columbus Public Health and the Franklin County Public Health did extend the stay-at-home order, but are happy board members decided to give the games the OK.

Columbus Africentric Early College girls’ basketball coach William McKinney said he’s excited and the players on his team need some uplifting news in these uncertain times. He added the players are also ready to take on their first game Monday.

“When you think about this whole pandemic situation, it has always been said, even by the doctors: activity is important,” McKinney said. “So, what this actually does is, it fills that void for students just sitting at home developing that bunch of mental anxiety and it gives them some type of outlet.”

For some of his students, it’s necessary they play so they can also be provided with scholarship opportunities to further their academics. Player Arianna Smith is an example of this.

“I’m going to Indiana State University on a full-ride,” she said.

Columbus City Schools have outlined an entire guide of the safety measures students and coaches must meet to continue both practice and competition:

All coaches must wear face coverings at all times.

All players must wear face coverings when not actively participating in game competition.

Six feet of social distance must be maintained between individuals except when actively participating.

Upon arrival, all coaches and students must wash their hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap or use hand sanitizer before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.

More Information can be found on the CCS website. For now, the district says contests will commence without spectators.

Extracurricular activities like music, drama, and dance are also making a return at later dates.

The district is scheduled to begin a blended learning model starting one week from Monday, on Feb. 1.