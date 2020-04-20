Columbus City Schools expands technology access for students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said Monday Governor DeWine made the best decision to keep students and teachers safe.

The biggest concern the district has now is making sure students have all the equipment and resources they need to continue remote learning, such as Chromebooks and WiFi.

Dr. Dixon said one strategy they’ve implemented is amplifying the WiFi in 104 of their school buildings, making it accessible from the parking lot or nearby. The district is also looking to distribute more hotspots and Chromebooks to those who need them.

The district has secured more than 500 hotspots from a partner organization called I know I can.

You can find information on finding a hotspot by heading here, or calling 614-365-6471.