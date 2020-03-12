Columbus City Schools closed starting Monday due to coronavirus concerns

1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday
by: NBC4 Staff

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced Thursday it will close Monday and remain closed through at least April 3.

The district said the closure is due to Governor DeWine’s announcement regarding an extended spring break for Ohio students. The governor’s remarks specified schools would be on an extended spring break beginning after the close of school Monday. The district’s announcement says its schools will close beginning Monday.

The district said it made the decision to close Monday as well out of an abundance of caution.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all class and school-related activities including after-school care, extracurricular activities, health services, enrichment, and athletics are canceled for three weeks through April 3.

The District is finalizing its distance-learning academic plans and staffing scenarios and will share more information on Friday, March 13.

Columbus City Schools officials will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 and will plan accordingly, in partnership with local, state, and federal health and government officials. 

“We have a responsibility to save lives. We could have waited to close schools, but based on advice from health experts, this is the time to do it,” said DeWine.

DeWine made the announcement Thursday when it was announced a fifth person in the state had been confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There are now 52 people under investigation in Ohio with 333 under health supervision.

