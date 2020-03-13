Columbus City Schools announces school breakfast and lunch plans during closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will serve free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

The district says this applies to CCS students as well as children who are not CCS students.

The meals will be pre-packaged and ready to pick up and take home.

Students will be required to eat the meals elsewhere.

The meals will be pre-packaged and ready to pick up and take home.

In response to a request from the Gov. Mike DeWine administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved two waiver requests to continue school breakfast and lunch programs during Ohio’s K-12 school closures.

Schools will be permitted to provide every child under 18 with “grab and go” meals to ensure that no child goes hungry during the course of DeWine’s order to close schools. The Ohio Department of Education will also develop a process to give school districts the unprecedented ability to deliver meals to homes.

“For some students, the only regular meals they receive are the ones they get at school, and we realize closing schools will make it even more difficult for them and their families,” said DeWine. “In these uncertain times, we are ensuring children will have access to healthy meals, guaranteed, just like if they were going to school.”

There are 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio as of Friday, March 13.

