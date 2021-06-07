Columbus City Council set to vote on repeal of mask ordinance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council is expected to vote Monday on the future of the city’s mask ordinance.

The mask ordinance, passed by council last July, required nearly everyone over the age of six to wear a facial covering while in public when social distancing could not be practiced. The order was later amended to match the Ohio Department of Health’s orders.

Last month, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and his administration asked council to repeal the local mask order to align with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health.

“I think it really makes sense to be matched up with what’s happening in the state and what’s happening throughout the region — that we go ahead and rescind that ordinance,” Ginther said, on Monday. “We’re at a different place in the pandemic than when we put that in place and, based on all the guidance and what we’re seeing in the state and throughout the region, it makes the most sense.”

Council member Priscilla Tyson said that now is the time to repeal the city’s face covering mandate, in order to be in compliance with the CDC and ODH.

Both she and Ginther urge members of the community who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 to get their shots.

“My message to them is to one, do the research,” Tyson said. “Gather information. There’s lots of information out here. Get the facts on why it’s so important to get the vaccine and then, based upon your research, to please, please get vaccinated.”

According to ODH, 49.09 percent of Franklin County has started the vaccination process, and 43.45 percent of the county is fully vaccinated