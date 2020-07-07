Columbus City Council passes requirement for masks in public

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance Monday which will require residents to wear face coverings in all public spaces.

The ordinance goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m.

All residents over the age of six will be required to wear facial coverings in all public spaces including indoor and outdoor places where a social distancing space of six feet is not possible.

Residents and businesses in violation of the order will be subject to a civil citation. The policy will be enforced by Columbus Public Health.

Businesses will be subject to a warning for a first violation, a $500 fine for a second, and a $1,000 fine for a third. Individuals found in violation will be issued a warning for a first offense and a $25 fine for second and any subsequent offenses.

“With no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, face coverings are one of the best tools we have to help protect health and prevent the spread of disease in our community,” says Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts in a press release announcing the ordinance. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise, it is critical for everyone to wear a face covering whenever they are out in public, in addition to social distancing and washing your hands. It takes all of us doing whatever we can to protect our community during this pandemic.”

The ordinance replaces Mayor Andrew Ginther’s executive order issued last week.

The new mandate exempts residents with medical or behavioral conditions, children under six, people actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising or communicating with someone hearing impaired. First responders and public safety personnel are only exempt from wearing a covering if it interferes with executing their official duties. The ordinance also excludes personal vehicles, schools, and places of worship.

Below is a comparison between the executive order and the new ordinance.

ITEM EXECUTIVE ORDER CITY COUNCIL ORDINANCE Definition of face covering Covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is simply wrapped around the lower face. Covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is simply wrapped around the lower face. When and where face coverings are required All below only when within 6 feet or another person:

Workers and customers in retail businesses;

Workers and customers in personal care businesses (e.g. salons);

Workers, adults, and children over 6 in daycares and camps;

Public and private transportation riders (except in their own personal vehicles);

In high-density work environments;

All workers in long-term care facilities (regardless of the 6-foot rule);

Other health care facilities must follow CDC guidelines. All public buildings or indoor facilities;

All outdoor spaces where residents cannot maintain a six-foot socially distant separation. Exemptions Medical or behavioral condition;

Under 6 years of age;

Actively eating or drinking; Strenuously exercising;

Communicating with someone hearing impaired;

Giving a speech to a broadcast audience;

Working at home or in a personal vehicle;

Temporarily removing covering to secure government or medical services or for ID purposes;

At risk for wearing a covering based on local, state, or federal regulations or workplace guidelines;

If covering impairs visibility to operate equipment;

A child whose parent or guardian has been unable to safely place a covering;

Religious facilities;

Facilities owned by State of Ohio or Federal Government;

Public safety personnel. Medical or behavioral condition;

Under 6 years of age;

Actively eating or drinking;

Strenuously exercising;

Communicating with someone hearing impaired;

Giving a speech to a broadcast audience;

Temporarily removing covering to secure government or medical services or for ID purposes;

At risk for wearing a covering based on local, state, or federal regulations or workplace guidelines;

If covering impairs visibility to operate equipment;

A child whose parent or guardian has been unable to safely place a covering;

Religious facilities;

schools governed by a separate entity;

First responders if it interferes with executing their official duties;

Removes the exemption for State facilities that was in the EO. Enforcement Only businesses or organizations are subject to citation for violations;

Violations are subject to criminal liability. Creates civil penalties to be enforced by Columbus Public Health;

Businesses and individuals will be issued warnings for first violations;

Individuals will face fines of $25 for second and subsequent violations;

Businesses will face fines of $500 for a second violation, and $1,000 for a third and subsequent violations;

Ordinance provides for an appeals process for those that are cited for violations.