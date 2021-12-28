COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some local business owners are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC said as long as someone with COVID-19 is asymptomatic, they only need to isolate for five days, not ten.

The CEO of Jeff Ruby’s welcomed the news, which she received just after the decision was made to close the downtown Columbus steakhouse due to understaffing.

“We’re still trying to understand and digest and process what the guidelines are, but appears that that could really help this industry, getting people back to work as long as they are healthy and not symptomatic,” said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, owners of the steakhouse.

The new CDC guidelines still rely heavily on masks to keep others safe from infection.