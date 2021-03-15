Columbus barber creating a buzz by offering free haircuts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One local barber is making quite the buzz in central Ohio for his good deed.

Dave Preece turns one part of the new Community Development for All People into a barbershop every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I can’t help but give back because I have been so blessed in my life,” Preece said.

Preece knows times have been rough for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of people lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet, and he hopes by giving out free haircuts, it’s one less stress they have to worry about.

“A lot of people are looking for work now and it’s really important to have confidence when applying to a job,” he said.

Preece believes that if people look good, they’ll feel good about themselves. He hopes his efforts will, in some way, lift their spirits in a year of uncertainty.

“There’s a lot of people who $15 for a haircut is a lot of money,” he said. “I know if we can take the burden off them, they can go for anything important going on in their lives.”

He says people do not need to schedule an appointment and he will not ask them any questions once they walk into his doors. His haircut services are available for boys, girls, and adults.

Preece is hoping other barbers will donate their time so he can extend his hours and days of operation.