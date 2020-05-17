COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health says it has issued two warning letters to a popular Short North bar over the last two days.
According to the health department, eight warning letters were issued to businesses with outdoor patios Saturday, of the 120 compliance checks made. The only place to receive more than one letter is the Short North’s Standard Hall.
A health department spokesperson said the Columbus Division of Police and the health department have written a report for the City Attorney, who will determine the next steps for enforcement.
The warning letters come after the bar received numerous complaints of violating COVID-19 measures for outside service, according to Columbus Public Health.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen for outside service on Friday, May 15 and inside service on May 21.
Standard Hall released the following statement regarding the situation:
Standard Hall has exactly 45 tables on the patio, spaced 6ft apart. Based on the guidelines set forth by the state, we are not allowing parties of more than 10 at each table. All of our staff is undergoing wellness checks prior to and during their shift, washing their hands frequently, and using protective face coverings. Eight sanitation stations were set up around the venue for customer use. Guests have been encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their own protective face coverings.
We understand the concern of the community and we are taking active measures to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff.