COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health says it has issued two warning letters to a popular Short North bar over the last two days.

According to the health department, eight warning letters were issued to businesses with outdoor patios Saturday, of the 120 compliance checks made. The only place to receive more than one letter is the Short North’s Standard Hall.

Info from @ColumbusHealth about compliance checks: 120 checks between yesterday & last night, issued 8 warning letters including warning to Standard Hall. CPH spokesperson says Standard is only place that’s gotten more than 1 warning since patios were allowed to open. @nbc4i — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 17, 2020

A health department spokesperson said the Columbus Division of Police and the health department have written a report for the City Attorney, who will determine the next steps for enforcement.

The warning letters come after the bar received numerous complaints of violating COVID-19 measures for outside service, according to Columbus Public Health.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen for outside service on Friday, May 15 and inside service on May 21.

Standard Hall released the following statement regarding the situation: