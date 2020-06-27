Columbus bar owners worried a second shutdown could be devastating

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the governors of Texas and Florida ordered bars in the states to shut down again Friday.

A spokesman for the Ohio Licensed Beverages Association said a similar shut down in Ohio would be devastating.

OLBA Executive Director Andy Herf said there are big differences.

He said the reopening in Ohio has been more focused on social distancing while other state’s have focused primarily on capacity.

Nevertheless, the recent spike in cases in Ohio is very concerning to bar owners and their customers.

“Well, you can’t eat or drink with masks on, so that’s one thing and I think people have been inside so long that they desperately want to go out so bad, it might not be the best move right now,” said Columbus resident Hakim Callwood.

Ohio bars were shut down for 67 days, from March 15 to May 21. Even now, some bar owners said they’re only doing about 30 percent of the business they were doing before the shutdown.