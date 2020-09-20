Columbus bar cited Saturday for violating “last call” order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus bar was cited by the state for violating Ohio’s “last call” order Saturday night.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, True Visions LTD, known as Avalon, received a citation for improper conduct — disorderly activity.

OIU agents said they visited the establishment and saw more than 100 people congregating in large groups throughout the property with no social distancing measures in place.

Two other establishments were cited Saturday night. They are:

Vivid Cocktail Lounge, Maple Heights

Tavern Off Broadway, Bedford

In addition, six establishments were cited Friday night:

The Cove, Canton

Grub Pub, Hamilton

Taylor’s Tavern, Springfield

Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights

Double Barrel Bar & Grill, Tiffin

Joe’s Fish Market, Lakeside Marlehead

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.