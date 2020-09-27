Columbus bar cited for violation of “last call” health order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus bar was one of two establishments cited by the state for violating Ohio’s “last call” health order.

Average Joe’s Pub and Grill on East Dublin Granville Road was issued an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, agents went to the bar at 10:25 p.m., where they allegedly saw staff members continuing to serve alcohol to several customers.

In addition to Average Joe’s, The Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton was also cited Saturday night.

In total, eight establishments were cited this past weekend.

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.