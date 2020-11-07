Columbus bar cited for violating “last call” orders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus bar was one of two establishments statewide cited by the state for violating Ohio’s “last call” orders Friday night.

Eclipse Ultra Lounge was cited for after hours sale and after hours consumption of alcohol. According to agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit, agents visited the establishment and saw approximately 50 patrons at 11:30 p.m. Friday. The OIU said most of the patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages in Styrofoam cups in an attempt to disguise the drinks. OIU agents said they were able to purchase beer for onsite consumption, and the drinks were served in the Styrofoam cups.

In addition to the Eclipse Ultra Lounge, the Boxcar Tavern in Upper Sandusky was cited by OIU Friday night.

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.