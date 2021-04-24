Columbus bar cited by state for COVID-19 violation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus establishment was cited Friday night by the Ohio Investigative Unit for violating the state’s COVID-19 health order.

According to OIU, Midway on High received a citation for improper conduct — disorderly activity and permit not posted.

OIU agents entered the establishment at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to conduct an inspection, according to a press release. While inside, agents allegedly saw approximately 100 people gathered in the lower part of the bar, with approximately 200 more people upstairs. OIU said there were little to no facial coverings being worn by staff or customers, and that most of the customers were standing and dancing, and that there was no separation between groups, making it difficult to walk through the bar.

In addition, two other bars were cited by OIU Friday night. Page Group LLC., known as Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Parma and MKMC LLC., knows as Clevelander Bar and Grill in Cleveland were cited for improper conduct.

All cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.