Columbus bar cited by state for breaking “last call” order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus bar was cited Friday night for serving alcohol after the state’s “last call” order says establishments must stop.

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit said they were able to purchase alcohol at Buckeye Crazy Restaurant and Sports Bar at 10:20 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

Other establishments cited Friday include:

Highland Tavern, Akron

Cedar Wings Loungs, Akron

Stage Pass, Willowick

Kate’s Bar and Grill, Willowick

All cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.