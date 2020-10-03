Columbus bar among three cited for violating “last call” orders Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus bar was cited Friday night by the Ohio Investigative Unit for violating the state’s “last call” order.

The Little Bar in Columbus received an administrative citation from the OIU for improper conduct — disorderly activity.

According to the OIU, agents went to the bar and saw approximately 150 people in large crowds with no social distancing measures in place. Patrons were allegedly standing and congregating in groups inside and on the bar’s patio, with others crowded around the bar area where the OIU said they were two and three people deep in some places.

In addition to The Little Bar, the two other establishments cited Friday were:

Central Grill, Shadyside

Burns Brew House, Port Clinton

The state’s “last call” order dictates bars and restaurants must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrons are allowed to stay at the establishment and must finish their drinks by 11 p.m. Establishments that serve food are allowed to do so past 11 p.m. Establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity allowed to do so.

In addition to the hours, establishments must set up and enforce socially distant seating and patrons must remain seated while drinking or eating. Employees are also required to wear facial coverings.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the order on July 31.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.