Columbus arts association furloughs nearly 400 employees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts has notified the state that it has furloughed nearly 400 employees since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a letter to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS), CAPA said 398 part- and full-time workers have lost their jobs due to government public gathering restriction.

The furloughs started with part-time stagehands, wardrobe, house managers, bartenders, ticket office associates, and other positions on March 17, when the state issued its first limit to gatherings. In total, 363 positions were put on hold then.

The second wave of furloughs came July 3, when 33 additional positions including carpenters, directors of operations, and several other posts were furloughed.

The last furloughs came on Aug. 17, when a full-time custodian and full-time executive assistant were furloughed.

CAPA operates several Columbus theaters, including the Ohio Theater, the Palace Theater, the Southern Theater, the Lincoln Theater, McCoy Centers for the Arts, and the Riffe Center Theater Complex.

“On March 17, we notified our part-time theatre operations staff that no work was available for the time being,” CAPA wrote in its letter to the state. “At this point in time, we were optimistic that the closure would be short-term and we’d be back open in a couple weeks. Unfortunately, five months later, we are still closed, the public gathering limitations are still in place, and most performances scheduled in our theatres have canceled.”

