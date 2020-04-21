Colleen Marshall, Dr. Mysheika Roberts and Stephanie Hightower to discuss coronavirus racial disparities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday at noon, NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will sit down for a livestreamed with Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts and Columbus Urban League CEO Stephanie Hightower.

The the topic will be the racial and health disparities exposed by the coronavirus crisis.

The interview is presented by the Columbus Metropolitan Club and you can watch live on this page between noon and 1 p.m. on March 22.

