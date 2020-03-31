CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

NEW YORK — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the network confirmed on Tuesday.

“I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he is currently quarantined in his basement. He will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. news show from his home.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united,” Cuomo said.

According to CNN, Cuomo was last at CNN’s office in New York on Friday. This is the third case of coronavirus linked to CNN’s New York offices.

