COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at an all-time high, doctors are advising against wearing cloth masks, instead saying people should wear surgical or N95 masks.

Medical experts said the surgical masks are better because they have a tighter fit and are more effective at filtering particles.

N95 masks, which are of the highest medical grade, can be the hardest to find since one size does not fit all. KN95 masks, which are highly effective, can be bought at pharmacies, grocery stores, and even hardware stores.

The next-best option, according to doctors, would be surgical masks, which are regularly used in hospitals and clinics.

But all others, especially cloth masks, simply don’t provide the same protection against COVID-19.

“The mask that performs the least effectively is a cloth mask,” said OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo. “A cloth mask, however, is quite variable, but nonetheless, if you do wear a mask, we want you to wear a tight fit and we want you to wear it appropriately, covering your mouth, your nose, and your chin.”

Doctors said that if you do have to wear a cloth mask, it should consist of at least two layers of fabric.