Clintonville cafe shuts down for at least a week following positive COVID-19 test

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Clintonville café has announced it will temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Katalina’s posted to its Instagram page Sunday that a long-term employee at its Clintonville location tested positive for the virus.

The café will be closed for the next seven days at least, the post reads.

The café posted late last week it would be closed July 4 and 5 in order to deep clean the Clintonville location after an employee, who the café said did not have contact with customers, started showing symptoms of the virus.

All hourly employees will be paid for the scheduled shifts and all manager wages have not been cut, the café psoted.

The closure only affects Katalina’s, Too in Clintonville. The Katalina’s Harrison West location on Pennsylvania Avenue remains open.