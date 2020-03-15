Breaking News
Cleveland State University's women's basketball head coach tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland State University announced on Saturday that the head coach of the women’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school’s website, this is the first confirmed case on campus and was confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials.

“It has been a very challenging couple of days,” said Head coach Chris Kielsmeier. “I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100%.”

The school has been in communication with those who’ve had close contact with Coach Kielsmeier and have asked them to self-isolate per CDC protocol.

Horizon League officials and others have also been notified.

CSU has suspended all non-essential on-campus operations. Students will do their coursework remotely starting on March 17.

