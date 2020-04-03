Cleveland Clinic CEO: Coronavirus peak in Ohio expected between mid-May and mid-June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)— Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic offered new insight into the coronavirus pandemic during an interview on MSNBC Friday morning.

Mihaljevic, while discussing how the Clinic is preparing for a surge in patients, said, “Our modeling predictions are telling us that if we are able to flatten the curve, to some extent, we are expecting the peak of this disease, at least here in our home state of Ohio, to occur sometime between mid-May and mid-June, with a gradual decline in the number of cases towards mid- to late July. This is the best-case scenario.”

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, “We don’t know when we will hit the peak — between April 15- May 15. It changes based on the info we have.”

Data from two models seem to agree that Ohio’s coronavirus peak will happen in mid-to-late-April.

According to a projection from quantitative epidemiologists at the Infectious Diseases Institute at the Ohio State University, Ohio will peak with nearly 10,000 cases per day around April 25. That projection takes into account preventative measures taken by all Ohioans.

Data released by by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says Ohio’s peak will happen around April 19.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s latest numbers showed 2,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 81 deaths.