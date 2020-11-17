Circleville City Schools unable to provide transportation for students Tuesday

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Circleville City School District will not be providing transportation for students Tuesday due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols and switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

According to a letter send by Circleville City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Davis, the district received notice that several member of the transportation department and support personnel are involved in county contact tracing protocols, leaving the district below “minimum staffing levels required to operate all routes.”

Effective Tuesday, November 17th @CirclevilleCity will be unable to provide district transportation as our schools have fallen below minimum staffing levels required to operate routes due to contact tracing. Please see the letter from @CVCSD_Supt below for details: pic.twitter.com/MBQVpmUsda — Circleville City Schools (@CirclevilleCity) November 17, 2020

“As a result, school will still be held as scheduled tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, but without transportation services, as we continue to work with the health department to contact trace,” Davis wrote in the letter.

Students who cannot make it to school without transportation will learn remotely Tuesday.

The letter also states that starting Wednesday and continuing through the Thanksgiving break, the district will transition to remote learning, with a goal of having students back to in-person learning on Nov. 30.