CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Chillicothe City Schools has suspended all athletic contests and other extracurricular activities for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district said the suspension runs until Jan. 5.

The decision is based on recommendations by the Ross County Health District.

School officials said games will be rescheduled when teams can compete in a safe environment.

Practices will be allowed to continue under coronavirus safety protocols.