Chabad Columbus offers Seder kit to those isolated by coronavirus

This global pandemic has changed the way we do everything. It’s changed our everyday lives and is also changing the way we celebrate holidays.

Jewish people will be celebrating Passover a little differently this year but thanks to Chabad Columbus, they will have everything they need for their Seder.

This year the entire world has come to a screeching halt,” noted Rabbi Areyah Kaltman, Chabad Columbus.

Jewish people across the globe will be at home, some even alone this Passover, including March Edelstein.

“Having to do it alone you know, it’s a little tough.”



Rabbi Kaltman and his family don’t want anyone to feel alone or even isolated. They are distributing a box filled with everything you need for a successful Seder. They hope this is one less worry and one less thing to tress about during this crazy time.

“We feel a responsibly to help everyone ,” explained Rabbi Kaltman.



The story of Passover is resonating more than ever this year.

“Passover is a lesson of hope, we can overcome, we will overcome and we just need to hang in there,’ noted Rabbi Kaltman.



If you want a Seder to go kit you can pick one up at Chabad Columbus anytime between now and sundown on Wednesday.

Just call (614) 570-4014 ahead of time to get yours.