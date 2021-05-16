Central Ohioans say it’s about time CDC lifted mask mandates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many people will now get a chance to remove their masks in most indoor and outdoor settings if they are fully vaccinated.

Some central Ohio residents said it’s about time the U.S. Centers for Disease Control lifted the mask orders, but some also said it could mean more flu, cold, and COVID-19 cases once summer ends.

They said it’s up to everyone to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. The pandemic has shown people what can be taken from them as well as what proper hygiene and masks can do for flu and cold numbers.

“We got to lift is somehow, sometime,” said central Ohio resident Whitney Dearth.

I’m tired of wearing masks,” added resident Joseph Solano. “I work in the pharmacy industry, so I still have to wear mine. Outside, I really couldn’t breathe.”

The CDC reminds people that the relaxation of mask mandates doesn’t apply to airplanes, busses, trains, or health care settings, and are superseded by state mandates.