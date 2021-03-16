Central Ohioans 40 and older ready to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Later this week, another 1.6 million Ohioans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including people with certain medical conditions and those who are 40 and older.

It was just last week that the state expanded to 50 and older, and the week before to 60 and older, so people in the 40-plus group didn’t expect their number to be called so soon.

Starting Friday, they will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m ready to get this vaccine out of the way,” said Columbus resident Fred Yates. “Let’s get it taken care of.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday in Cleveland while he was at one of the state’s new mass vaccination sites.

It’s been an entire year now that Ohioans have been dealing with the pandemic. Some people in this newly eligible age group haven’t seen relatives in all this time. Others want work to get back to normal.

“We’ve not seen our family for most of the year, for holidays and things like that sort, so I think our kids and all of us are just excited to see aunts and uncles and grandparents,” said Plain City resident Karie Picciano.

Many said they’ll be signing up for appointments as soon as they can.

“I’m ready to move forward,” Picciano said. “I feel very confident in the vaccine. I think it’s going to help all of us kind of get back to normal and so the quicker we can get it, I feel like, maybe, life will have some normalcy after that.”

Yates works with high school athletes and wants to take steps toward getting things back to normal. He’s going to be looking out for an appointment, too, and hopes others will follow his lead.

“I’m looking forward to going ahead and getting the vaccine and doing my civic duty as far as being able to show people and say, ‘Hey, I’ve gotten it, it’s time for you to go ahead and get it,’ so I’m excited about getting it,” he said.

DeWine also announced that starting March 29, all Ohioans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.