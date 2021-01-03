Central Ohio restaurants hoping to bounce back in 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH ) — As one chapter closes and another opens, local businesses in central Ohio take time to reflect on the pandemic and the effect it has had on revenue.

At Katalina’s Restaurant, owner Kathleen Day said her heart goes out to the many restaurants that had to close permanently in 2020 and those struggling to make ends meet.

“It’s so disheartening,” Day said. “Columbus had become such a restaurant city and restaurant destination for tourists.”

She says in 2020, she lost about 30-50 percent of revenue—but that’s due the shutdowns and social distancing. The profit loss was due to sanitation costs and relying more on delivery.

“Compared to most restaurants, I have been very fortunate,” Day added.

Business at Katalina’s has been up and down, but mostly running smoothly. If there was a shutdown again, Day said she would survive, but knows others won’t and this is why she wants others to continue to follow the restrictions and health recommendations.

Over at Mission Coffee, the owner, Christian Ott, agreed that 2020 was hard.

“Mission has changed quite a bit since March,” Ott said. “In April, we decided to temporary close our main location. Since then, we’ve been working week to week trying to see if it works here. We’ve, unfortunately, had to make the tough decision to close our primary café.”

Mission also lost about 50% of its revenue in just retail sales alone last year.

“At first, we were literally just selling beans,” Ott said. “Since then, the Italian Village has embraced us and we’ve been slowly picking customers back up. It’s not like it was.”

However, both businesses said they’re lucky to still be open, and they’re thankful for that.