Central Ohio remains red, no purple counties in latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hamilton County is no longer purple (level 4) and central Ohio remains mostly red (level 3) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map.

In the state’s latest map, 84 counties are red with Gallia, Hocking, Monroe and Vinton counties staying Ohio’s only orange (level 2) counties. There are no yellow counties (level 1).

It was announced Wednesday, that because of declining hospitalization numbers, Ohio’s statewide curfew will start at 11 p.m. beginning Thursday.

This week's updated Public Health Advisory System map. ⬇ Hamilton County is no longer purple. The rest of the state remains the same. pic.twitter.com/vdtUkfznxj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 28, 2021

During his regular briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday that the state will look at the hospitalization numbers again in two weeks to potentially move to a midnight curfew or eliminate the curfew completely.