Central Ohio remains red in latest coronavirus advisory map; Hamilton County lone purple

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map, Hamilton County is the lone purple (level 4) in the state with most of central Ohio remaining red (level 3).

This is the first time in four weeks, a county in Ohio was purple.

The rest of Ohio remains the same, with 83 counties being red on the map, and four are orange (level 2). It’s been more than two months since there were any yellow (level 1) counties in the state.

The four orange counties are:

Hocking

Vinton

Gallia

Monroe

During his Thursday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Lorain and Clermont counties are on the watch list.

“We’re not necessarily seeing a dramatic surge after Christmas and the New Year, but there is a bit of an upswing in our cases,” said DeWine.

The amount of cases per capita at the statewide level has also increased, according to DeWine.

“We were already at a very elevated level at 657 cases per capita last week, and now we’re close to 740,” he said.